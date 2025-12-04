LONDON, December 4. /TASS/. Moscow rejects the UK’s allegations of Russia’s involvement in the 2018 incident in Salisbury, where the British authorities claim an assassination attempt on ex-Russian military intelligence Colonel Sergey Skripal took place, the Russian Embassy in London said in a statement.

"The final report on the outcome of a public inquiry into the death of British citizen Dawn Sturgess, released on December 4, once again blamed our country for the chemical provocation in Salisbury. Russian Ambassador Andrey Kelin visited the British Foreign Office, strongly rejecting these baseless accusations, particularly directed against the Russian president," the statement reads.

The Russian diplomatic mission stressed that "there still are no clear answers to the key questions related to the Skripal case." "One of the questions is where Sergey and Yulia Skripal are now, and what their condition is. We have once again demanded information on the matter and requested consular access to our country’s citizens," the statement notes.