Many US companies want to return to Russia — Putin

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Many US companies that left the Russian market now want to return back to Russia, President Vladimir Putin said in the interview with India Today television.

"I showed you some letters - I won't go into this now - large US companies sent to us. We should remember this," Putin noted.

The letters are "About their existence. They’re waiting until all problems are solved, and they’re ready to return to us, they want this, asking us not to forget about them," the head of state noted.

Many of them want to return, the Russian leader said.