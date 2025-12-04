US continues buying Russian nuclear fuel — Putin

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The United States continues buying Russian nuclear fuel but believes for no obvious reason that India cannot buy Russian energy resources, President Vladimir Putin said in the interview with India Today television.

"As for India's purchases or purchase of energy resources from Russia <…> Well, I would like to note and have already mentioned this publicly once - the United States itself still buys nuclear fuel from us for its own nuclear power plants. That is also fuel - uranium for the reactors operating in the United States," Putin said.

"If the US has the right to buy our fuel, why shouldn't India have the same privilege? This question deserves thorough examination, and we stand ready to discuss it, including with President Trump," the Russian leader added.