Russian oil supplies to India going seamlessly — Putin

NEW DELHI, December 4. /TASS/. Russian oil supplies to India and production of petroleum products for consumers of Russian feedstock in this country are going absolutely rhythmically, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in the interview with India Today.

"I cannot tell you exact figures now but trading in oil and oil products and production of oil products for consumers of Russian oil in India are going absolutely rhythmically," Putin said.

Russian energy companies view their Indian counterparts as reliable and very serious partners, the Russian leader added.