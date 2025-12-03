Geran-2 UAV upgraded version threat to Ukrainian fighters, helicopters — expert

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. An upgraded version of the Geran-2/Shahed-136 UAV that is equipped with the R-60 air-to-air missiles poses a major threat to Ukrainian fighter jets, helicopters and drones, Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) has told TASS.

"The key advantage of the R-60 missiles is their large quantity. Around 30,000 pieces have been produced. Yes, it is a short-range missile, with a maximum engagement radius, according to various estimates, from 7 to 10 km, but this product has a unique feature, a target seeker device. This range is sufficient for the Geran to monitor airspace and intercept aircraft tasked with countering our drones, that is helicopters and interceptor fighter aircraft, as well as various types of reconnaissance and heavy attack drones, including those like Ukraine’s Baba Yaga [bomber drone]," the expert said.

According to Stepanov, the expanded combat range of the new Geran modification opens the possibility of integrating them with more modern and sophisticated air-to-air missiles, in particular the R-74M2 with a range of up to 50 km, as well as with the Izdeliye-305 light multipurpose guided air-to-surface missile (LMUR), which is also equipped with a thermal imaging homing head and is capable of striking critical enemy military infrastructure.

According to the expert, the use of the new Geran-2 modification provides experience for more comprehensive testing of various scenarios for the S-70 Okhotnik (Hunter) unmanned attack drone. "The S-70 will be able to act as a kind of master control center, providing guidance for the Geran’s missile armament. In this scenario, the range of detection of enemy air targets could be up to 450 km," he said.

Earlier, a publication in Military Watch Magazine said that expanded production and improved performance of the Geran-2 drone could change the course of the Ukrainian conflict. According to the authors, the increased effectiveness of the Geran is putting significant pressure on the entire Ukrainian air defense system.