MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. It is naive of Zelensky to think he can save his hide by betraying his associates, a Russian diplomat said.

"Zelensky is still under the illusion that by betraying his accomplices he can save himself or at least buy some time to negotiate his personal prospects," Russian foreign ministry’s ambassador at large, Rodion Miroshnik, wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Yermak’s sudden resignation, voluntary resignation, only proves that NABU (National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine - TASS) has more than enough evidence on the Zelensky office chief’s corrupt actions," he added.