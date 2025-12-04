MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Russia does not recognize the illegitimate British sanctions against the Main Directorate of the General Staff and 11 people allegedly associated with the agency, and reserves the right to take retaliatory measures, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The Russian side does not recognize the illegitimate sanctions imposed under far-fetched pretexts bypassing the UN Security Council, and reserves the right to take retaliatory measures," the diplomat said.

"The British can be confident in the inevitability of such measures. We very much look forward to them showing the Skripals to the world."

On the sanctions

Britain’s Foreign Office said the restrictions were introduced in light of the publication of the results of an investigation into the death of Brit Dawn Sturgess, who died in July 2018 after being exposed to a toxic substance that the British authorities found to be the Russian-made Novichok nerve agent.

British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper called the Russian leadership and the staff of the General Staff an active threat to British citizens, security and prosperity of the United Kingdom.

A report released on December 4 following a public investigation indicated that Sturgess, who died after coming into contact with a toxic substance, was an accidental victim of the incident in Salisbury, where, according to British authorities, an attempt was made on the life of ex-GRU Colonel Sergey Skripal. He was convicted in Russia of spying for Great Britain. He was later part of an agent swap and lived in England. The moral responsibility for the poisoning of Sturgess, the investigation claims, lies with the Russian leadership, and in the case of the poisoning of Skripal, Russia is directly blamed. Moscow has consistently and resolutely denied these accusations.