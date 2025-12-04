Hungary ready to host peace talks on Ukraine — top diplomat

VIENNA, December 4. /TASS/. Hungary is ready to host peace talks on settling the conflict in Ukraine, if necessary, and supports all initiatives that aim to achieve this goal, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

At at a meeting of foreign ministers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Vienna, he confirmed that Hungary supports US President Donald Trump's peacekeeping efforts, which give hope for the restoration of peace on the European continent. According to him, Budapest is ready to support "any initiative that serves to achieve this goal."

"We are doing everything in our power to contribute to the success of the preparatory activities, as evidenced by the recent visits of Hungarian Prime Minister [Viktor Orban] to Washington and Moscow. We are ready to host peace talks, which I hope can begin in the near future," Szijjarto stated.

At the same time, the top diplomat pointed out that the EU has largely been sidelined from negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement and is generally isolated internationally due to the misguided policies of its leadership. In his opinion, Brussels' policy on Ukraine has failed, sanctions against Russia have seriously damaged the European economy, the military conflict could become global, and economic growth on the continent has stalled.

"Not long ago, a German chancellor spoke about the Eurasian economic cooperation space from Lisbon to Vladivostok. But since then, unfortunately, the EU has practically isolated itself in world politics," the foreign minister recalled. According to him, for various reasons, the EU has distanced itself from other major players on the international stage: the US, China and Russia. In this regard, Szijjarto confirmed that the Hungarian government opposes dividing the world into blocs and is focused on mutually beneficial cooperation with its Western allies and Eastern partners.