Moscow not against Kiev taking care of its security, but not at Russia's expense — Putin

NEW DELHI, December 4. /TASS/. Russia does not deny Ukraine the right to take care of its security, but this should not come at the expense of Russia's own security, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the India Today television broadcaster.

"Every country, including Ukraine, has the right to choose its own means of defense and to ensure its own security. Is that correct? Absolutely correct. Are we denying Ukraine this right? No. But it is unacceptable, if it comes at Russia's expense," Putin explained.

The Russian leader recalled that there are general agreements to the effect that the security of one state cannot be guaranteed at the expense of the security of others. This idea, he remarked, may seem somewhat vague, but it can be explained very simply.

"Ukraine believes it will benefit from joining NATO. We say this threatens our security. Let's devise a way to ensure your security without threatening us," Putin said.