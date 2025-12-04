Israeli army names Hezbollah arms depots as targets of new strikes on Lebanon

TEL AVIV, December 4. /TASS/. The Israeli army has said that the target of a new series of strikes on southern Lebanon was the weapons depots of the Shiite Hezbollah movement.

According to the statement, earlier on Thursday the Israeli military struck several such facilities in southern Lebanon. The Israeli side asserts that the warehouses were located among residential buildings.

"The presence of the weapons storage facilities constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel," the military said.