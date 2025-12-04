LONDON, December 4. /TASS/. The United Kingdom seeks to disrupt talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict by imposing more sanctions on Moscow, the Russian Embassy in London said in a statement.

"As for the new illegitimate restrictions against our country, we would like to point out that Russia reserves the right to retaliate. It’s absolutely clear what goals the British authorities pursue in this particular case. They apparently seek to disrupt the negotiation process aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict around Ukraine, which has been gaining momentum," the statement reads.

The Russian Embassy pointed out that the release of a report on the outcome of a public inquiry into the death of British woman Dawn Sturgess in Amesbury "came at a time when Kiev’s situation is determining and the Ukrainian army is suffering failures on the battlefield."

"By taking another move against Russia, London is pulling further away from a key political process," the statement notes.