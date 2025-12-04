Afghanistan takes steps to reduce drug trafficking — Putin

NEW DELHI, December 4. /TASS/. Afghanistan is taking active steps to reduce drug trafficking from the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with India Today.

"The Afghan authorities have significantly reduced opium production in their country and are actively addressing drug threats from within its borders," the Russian leader noted, adding that the country is also making strides in combatting terrorism.

Answering a question from the Indian journalists about why Russia recognized the Taliban, the president said that for many years Afghanistan had been in a state of civil war. The Taliban is now in control of the situation in the country. "Here's what needs to be said first, and you have to accept it because it's reality," the president said.

"There are several other important issues here. The main point is that in order to influence events happening in the country, you must stay in contact with current leadership there - exactly what we’re doing."