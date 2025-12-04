Trump wants to see early end to conflict in Ukraine, Putin says

NEW DELHI, December 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump wants a quick end to the conflict in Ukraine for various reasons, including humanitarian ones, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the India Today television broadcaster.

"There is no doubt that President Trump had a sincere intention [to resolve the conflict]. The United States and President Trump may have their own ideas on how to go about this business. Moreover, I am sure that humanitarian issues were one of the motives for President Trump's actions in this matter. He has repeatedly said that he wants to minimize losses," Putin noted.

He pointed out that Trump takes humanitarian issues into account when formulating proposals for Ukraine.