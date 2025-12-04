OSCE 'poisoned' by Ukraine issue, hence no progress in promising areas — Russian diplomat

VIENNA, December 4. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has been "poisoned" by the Ukrainian issue, preventing progress even in areas with strong potential, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

He explained that Western delegations have increasingly "Ukrainianized" the OSCE agenda, treating almost all issues – even those unrelated to the conflict – primarily through the lens of Ukraine.

He added that this approach has distorted the Helsinki Principles and weakened the OSCE as a universal platform. "The range of topics has narrowed, and even in areas where the OSCE could make meaningful progress, discussions are effectively blocked because the agenda is dominated by the Ukrainian issue," Grushko said.