MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. The 30-50 kilometers of Donbass territory referenced by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extends beyond mere territorial disputes; it fundamentally concerns access to water for the region. Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov (2010-2014) highlighted this perspective during a conversation with a TASS correspondent, following a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US envoy Steve Witkoff, focused on the Ukrainian settlement.

"Although negotiations are reportedly to remain confidential, Rubio’s comments reveal underlying contradictions: ‘they're arguing over 30-50 kilometers of space, which accounts for about 20% of the Donetsk Region.’ While this may seem minor to some, for Donbass as a whole, it is an issue of critical importance - specifically, the region’s water supply. The 30-50 kilometers in question directly impact access to drinking water and are emblematic of Kiev’s broader policy of systemic neglect and genocide against the Donbass population," Azarov explained.

He underscored the severity of the situation: "Water is supplied to households only every three days for a few hours. Do you understand? This is a vital issue. The key facility involved is the Seversky Donets-Donbass Canal, which provides roughly one billion cubic meters of drinking water annually to Donbass. What Rubio might dismiss as minor is, in reality, a matter of life and death for the region."

The Seversky Donets-Donbass Canal, the main artery supplying water to Donbass, originates near Slaviansk, a city currently under Ukrainian control. Since February 2022, Kiev has severed water supplies through this canal, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

In an interview with Fox News, Rubio remarked on the negotiations: "Now, they’re effectively fighting over the remaining 30 to 50 kilometers of territory and about 20% of the Donetsk region still under Ukrainian control. We’ve been working - and I believe making some progress - to determine what concessions the Ukrainians could accept that would ensure their security guarantees for the future."