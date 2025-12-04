MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces planned to launch missiles at the venue where Russian honored artist Yaroslav Dronov, known by his stage name Shaman, was scheduled to perform, the head of the Safe Internet League Ekaterina Mizulina stated on her Telegram channel.

Thanks to coordinated efforts by Russian security services and local authorities, civilian casualties were avoided.

"Upon arriving in the city, Yaroslav and I learned that Kiev terrorists were planning a missile strike on the concert venue. At that moment, the area was fully cordoned off, and spectators were not allowed in. Later, the information about the potential terrorist attack was confirmed. A missile alert was declared, as the Ukrainian army planned to strike the venue during the performance of the Russian national anthem," Mizulina explained.

The head of the Safe Internet League emphasized that both concerts were sold out, meaning over two thousand potential spectators could have been affected.

Mizulina added that after the events were canceled, the singer met with Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. During their conversation, it was decided to visit the family of a participant in the special military operation.