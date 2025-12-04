Russian Foreign Ministry says meetings with US officials on Ukraine aimed at results

ST. PETERSBURG, December 4. /TASS/. Meetings with American representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on the Ukrainian settlement are aimed at results, not just PR, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

When asked by Western media about whether the Foreign Ministry received any orders from Russian President Vladimir Putin following his meeting with the American emissaries in the Kremlin, Zakharova said: "This question was answered by [Presidential Aide] Yury Ushakov, who said that the details of these meetings would not be made public, because these meetings are working, they are aimed at results, not at an external effect. Although this is certainly important, since the world community is already tired of aggressive, destructive statements, these destructive waves of information that are coming mostly from Brussels and Western Europe. But first of all, this meeting was focused on a specific result."

On December 2, Putin received Witkoff, the US president's special envoy, and Kushner, an American businessman, in the Kremlin. The key topic was the settlement in Ukraine. The conversation lasted about five hours. According to Ushakov, the key ideas of the proposals from four documents of the American peace plan were discussed.