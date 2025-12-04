Putin explains what it takes to avoid big mistakes

NEW DELHI, December 4. /TASS/. One has to avoid hastiness so as not to make big mistakes, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with India Today.

When asked about the potential establishment of a BRICS currency and other alternative systems of payment aimed at reducing dollar dependence, he noted: "You know, there's no rush in this, festina lente and you'll avoid big mistakes."

In this regard, Putin mentioned Europe. "They set up the euro system and dragged in there certain countries that weren't economically ready for one single strong currency," he pointed out.

"Right now we don't aim at having a single currency within BRICS. In this process, there's no rush anywhere, and we aren't rushing either," the Russian leader added.