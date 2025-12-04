ST. PETERSBURG, December 4. /TASS/. Recent reports about corruption at the top of the European Union show its inherent immorality and explain why it has been so quiet on the Mindich case scandal in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

On the topic of Ukraine negotiations, she said that who is at the table is not as important as the discussion itself, which should tackle the root causes of the crisis.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the official representative of the Foreign Ministry.

Corruption scandals in the EU, Ukraine

Ukraine and the EU are linked by "unified corruption chains," which largely explains the inaction of numerous international anti-corruption structures in connection with the scandal surrounding the "Mindich case."

The idea of creating a coalition for the construction of civilian bomb shelters, which includes several European countries, is "crazy and delusional." This project will become "a new scheme for plundering funds."

Mass desertion in the Ukrainian army escalated after news of widespread corruption hit Ukraine: "Because everyone understood who they were being asked to give their lives for. Not for the Motherland, not for Ukraine, not for the Ukrainian people. For the sacks, for the bags, for the satchels of money distributed by the government after receiving the next tranches from the European Union, the United States and other countries."

On the negotiations on Ukraine

Who Ukraine's representative in the settlement negotiations is is not as important as the substance of the conversation, which should aim to eliminate the root causes of the crisis: "What is important to us is not the figure of one or another representative of the Kiev regime or Ukraine, but a meaningful conversation aimed at eliminating the root causes of the conflict."

Meetings with American emissaries Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on the Ukrainian settlement "seek results, not just PR."

On Ukraine's attacks on ships in the Black Sea

The terrorist attacks by the Kiev regime against tankers and ships have a single goal - "to disrupt the upcoming peace process to resolve the conflict and damage navigation security in the Black Sea."

On sanctions

Russia is preparing retaliatory measures in case the EU decides to ultimately steal Russian assets: "Of course, any illegal actions with our state reserves and assets will not be left without the harshest reaction."

Ordinary Europeans bear the heavy burden of financing the geopolitical crimes of the EU leadership, which reports on "the alleged successes achieved in abandoning Russian energy resources."

The Faroe Islands joining sanctions against Russia leaves Moscow with no choice but to consider appropriate countermeasures.

On the West's disregard for human rights

The countries of the European Union have "no moral right to lecture others," as Brussels uses the human rights issue at its convenience when it is necessary to put pressure on third countries.

The impunity that continues to allow the Western military to "neglect the lives of civilians" must be stopped: "We proceed from the fact that all information made public and still awaiting disclosure must be thoroughly investigated and the perpetrators brought to justice."

On the construction of a factory by Denmark for the military needs of Ukraine

Russia will take appropriate "measures to stop" threats to national security in response to Denmark's plans to open a plant for the production of solid rocket fuel for Ukraine.

Copenhagen, along with some other countries most aggressively disposed towards Russia, is sabotaging efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis politically and diplomatically: "All this carries the risk of additional escalation and encourages neo-Nazis, and now neo-Nazi terrorists in Ukraine, to commit new barbaric crimes."