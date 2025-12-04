TEHRAN, December 4. /TASS/. The conditions Russia has proposed for resolving the Ukrainian conflict align with the interests of the United States and bolster global security, according to Iranian political scientist Ruhollah Modabber, who spoke with a TASS correspondent.

"If the United States accepts all of Russia's conditions and prevents the expansion of NATO's anti-Russian military infrastructure, it will ultimately serve Washington's interests. Such a move could help avert another unnecessary escalation of tensions between Moscow and Washington," he emphasized.

Modabber further argued that normalizing relations between Russia and the United States would be advantageous for global stability. He noted that the White House and the Pentagon have already recognized this reality. "The United States must accept all of Russia's conditions, as there is no alternative to resolving the Ukrainian crisis," he added.

He also pointed out that "the Americans acknowledge that Russia's stance on conflict resolution must be considered, unlike the British, who seem to prefer that only Western perspectives be taken into account."

On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and American businessman Jared Kushner at the Kremlin. The primary focus of the approximately five-hour discussion was the settlement in Ukraine. According to Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, the conversation centered on the core proposals outlined in four documents of the American peace plan.