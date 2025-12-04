Putin says he’s not one to dwell on past, always acts with conviction

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin says that as a leader, you have to do what you think is right and not worry about what other people think.

Reporters from the Aaj Tak and India Today TV channels asked the Russian leader if he regretted any of his decisions as president, and if he would change anything if he could.

"It's kind of a traditional question, actually, but it seems to me that it's more or less pointless to look back and say that I would have redone this and that. It's done what it's done. Generally <…> You know, there is one general rule, my rule, it is well known: I try to do what I consider not just necessary, but what I have no right not to do. No matter what," Putin replied.