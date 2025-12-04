ST. PETERSBURG, December 4. /TASS/. Repeated assaults on energy infrastructure - including recent tanker explosions in the Black Sea - underscore the terrorist tactics employed by the Kiev regime, which operates with the tacit approval of Western powers, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing.

"Provocations such as the recent attack on tankers in the Black Sea and assaults on the infrastructure of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium - an international oil transport entity - are yet another blatant demonstration of the criminal and terrorist nature of the Kiev regime, often with the silent complicity or active support of the West," Zakharova stated.

She further explained that these actions are driven by a segment of the Western minority, which has declared a reconfiguration of the current global order - particularly within the energy sector.

Zakharova emphasized that today’s energy markets have transformed from purely commercial arenas into battlegrounds of intense confrontation - no longer just economic disputes but military conflicts. "One of the most recent consequences is the disruption of established resource supply chains. Rising geopolitical tensions significantly increase the risks to the security of critical cross-border energy infrastructure," she added.

Attacks in the Black Sea

On December 2, a drone attack targeted the Russian vessel Midvolga 2 in the Black Sea, which was en route to Georgia with a cargo of vegetable oil. The assault caused minor damage to the vessel’s superstructure, but no injuries were reported. The ship, located 80 nautical miles off Turkey’s coast, safely reached the Turkish port of Sinop.

Earlier, on November 28, the Gambian-flagged tankers Kairos and Virat - both en route to Russia without cargo - sent distress signals while approximately 28 and 38 nautical miles off the Turkish coast in the western Black Sea. The Kairos suffered a fire in its engine room, while the Virat’s crew reported hull damage; however, there were no major fires aboard either vessel.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, following a Cabinet meeting, condemned these attacks, stating they signal an alarming escalation of the Ukrainian conflict and are inexcusable. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin characterized the assaults on Black Sea tankers as acts of piracy, emphasizing their severity and the threat they pose to regional stability.