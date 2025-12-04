European Commission’s decision to blacklist Russia completely politicized

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The decision of the European Commission (EC) to include Russia into the list of countries with higher risk of money laundering and terrorism financing is exclusively politicized, the Russian Federal Financial Monitoring Service, Rosfinmonitoring, said.

"The decision of the EC to include Russia into the 'black' laundering list is exclusively politicized, just as the suspension of Russia’s membership in FATF," the service said.

The European Commission made the decision earlier to include Russian into the list of countries with high risk and the ones having "strategic drawbacks" in anti-money laundering and financing of terrorism (AML/FT) systems.