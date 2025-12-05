Washington hopes for 'good news' on Ukrainian conflict settlement in few weeks — JD Vance

NEW YORK, December 5. /TASS/. The United States hopes that there will be good news regarding to settlement of the Ukrainian conflict in the next few weeks, US Vice President JD Vance said in an interview with NBC News television channel.

"I do think, for what it’s worth, that we have made a lot of progress, but we’re not yet quite across the finish line there," Vance said. "I think there’s hope - should hopefully be some good news the next few weeks on that front."

The US vice president pointed out that "the Russia-Ukraine thing has been a source of perennial frustration, I think, for the entire White House."

"I think that we really thought - and you’ve heard the president say this a million times — that that would be the easiest war to solve," Vance added.

On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and American businessman Jared Kushner at the Kremlin. The primary focus of the approximately five-hour discussion was the settlement in Ukraine. According to Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, the conversation centered on the core proposals outlined in four documents of the American peace plan.

On December 4, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that meetings with American representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on the Ukrainian settlement are aimed at results, not just PR.