Russia never cooperates against other countries — Putin

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Russia never builds its cooperation with other countries to unite against another state, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with India Today TV channel.

The journalist touched upon nuclear cooperation between Russia and India, drawing attention to its vastness. He asked how US President Donald Trump might react to this.

"Neither me nor Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi, despite certain external pressure we face, have ever - and I want to emphasize this, I want you to hear it - approached our collaboration to work against someone," Putin said.

He said that the American leader has his own policies and objectives, while Russia and India are engaged in solving their own.

"Not against anyone, but rather aimed at safeguarding our respective interests, India's and Russia's interests. In our dealings, we cause no harm to others, and I believe that leaders from other countries should appreciate this," the Russian head of state said.