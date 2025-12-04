European diving champion swaps Ukrainian citizenship for Russian

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. European diving champion Sofia Lyskun has adopted Russian citizenship, renouncing her Ukrainian one, according to what she told the Izvestia newspaper.

The athlete noted that her decision was influenced by the incompetence of the coaches she worked with. Furthermore, Lyskun faced discrimination in Ukraine due to her communication with Russian-speaking athletes and coaches.

"We only had gymnastics or trampoline experts for coaches. How can a person from a completely different field teach you anything? Over the past few years in Ukrainian sports, I realized I was not progressing," Lyaskun stated.

Lyskun is 23 years old and a native of Lugansk. The athlete is a silver medalist at the 2022 World Championships in the mixed platform diving event. Her record also includes two gold, four silver and one bronze medal from European Aquatics Championships. At the European Diving Championships, she won two gold, one silver and one bronze medal.