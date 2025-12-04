Seven more children reunite with families in Ukraine — Russian presidential commissioner

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Six boys and one girl are being reunited with their families in Ukraine, Maria Lvova-Belova, the presidential commissioner for children's rights has said.

"Seven children are being reunited with their families in Ukraine - six boys and one girl. I would like to thank US First Lady Melania Trump for her continued commitment and participation in this work - she is participating in our ongoing efforts to reunite children with their families," Lvova-Belova wrote on the Max messenger.

She recalled that work to reunite children with their families in Russia, Ukraine, and third countries is being carried out on instructions from Russian President Vladimir Putin.