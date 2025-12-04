Russia offers Ukraine troop withdrawal from Donbass, but Kiev chooses war — Putin

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Moscow proposed that Kiev pull back Ukrainian armed forces from Donbass, which would have avoided any military confrontation, but Ukraine opted to continue hostilities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with India Today television channel ahead of his state visit to India.

"We immediately told Ukraine, the Ukrainian troops: the people do not want to live with you, they held a referendum and voted for independence - withdraw your troops, and there will be no military action. No, they prefer the path of armed confrontation. And now they’ve fought themselves into this situation," Putin stated.

The president recalled that Russia had refrained from recognizing the Donetsk People’s Republic and Lugansk People’s Republic for eight years. "They declared independence, and we worked to establish relations between the rest of Ukraine and these republics," he explained.

Later, Putin noted, Moscow realized this was impossible, that the republics were being systematically destroyed, and formally recognized Donbass. Importantly, Russia recognized the region not just partially but along its administrative borders as they existed during the Soviet era and later under independent Ukraine, the Russian leader clarified.