UNITED NATIONS, December 4. /TASS/. Fewer than half of UN member states voted in favor of the anti-Russian draft resolution on Ukrainian children during the UN General Assembly (UNGA) session. Despite this, the document was adopted, a TASS correspondent reported.

During the 11th Emergency Special Session of the UNGA, the resolution titled "Return of Ukrainian Children," proposed by Ukraine, Canada, and European countries, received 91 votes in favor, with 57 abstentions.

Russia and 11 other countries — including Iran, Cuba, North Korea, Belarus, Sudan, Nicaragua, and Mali — voted against it, while more than three dozen countries did not participate in the vote. The United Nations has 193 member states. Under UNGA procedural rules, decisions are adopted as long as a simple majority of member states participates.