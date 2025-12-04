MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Information about the number of Ukrainian servicemen killed, wounded, and missing in action demotivates people to sign contracts with the Ukrainian armed forces, military expert Boris Rozhin told TASS.

Ukrainian soldiers listed as missing in action are most often dead, which, he added, is Kiev’s standard practice. According to Rozhin, the number of missing, seriously wounded, disabled and fugitive soldiers announced by Kiev clearly illustrates the situation in the Ukrainian army. "This applies to both young people and older age groups, and ultimately results in a shortage of motivated infantry who would fight voluntarily, rather than under duress or threat of death, or due to the presence of barrier troops in the rear, or the practice of eliminating those who flee or attempt to surrender. Accordingly, such figures will further demotivate people from considering joining the Ukrainian army, even for the promised money," the military expert said.

He added that the Ukrainian army has been unable to gather a sufficient number of people who would voluntarily sign a youth contract. According to Rozhin, Ukraine encountered reluctance to volunteer for the Ukrainian forces even during the period of attempts to assemble the "Ukrainian Legion" in Poland, when less than a thousand people were recruited.