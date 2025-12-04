ST. PETERSBURG, December 4. /TASS/. The decision of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada to remove Russian from the list of languages subject to protection indicates that the Kiev regime has no intention of a peaceful settlement. This was stated by Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during a briefing, emphasizing that international structures should provide an objective assessment of such actions.

On December 3, Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada adopted in its second and final reading a law proposing to remove Russian from the list of languages in the country subject to protection in accordance with the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages.

"Of course, such steps demonstrate the absence of an inclination for a peaceful settlement in Kiev, as one of its conditions should be the abolition of discrimination against the Russian language, against Russian-speaking citizens and the respect for the rights of all nationalities living in Ukraine," Zakharova said. "We call on international structures to give an objective assessment of the Kiev regime’s decision and to take measures to urge it to comply with its human rights obligations."

As the foreign ministry spokeswoman pointed out, the Kiev regime is thus demonstrating "signs of abnormality and madness," and the decision itself shows that an "absolutely anti-national regime" is in power in Ukraine.

"How can this even be? More people speak Russian in Ukraine, yet the regime is destroying this very Russian language, as if it does not understand that this is the language in which the people of Ukraine speak and think," Zakharova noted.