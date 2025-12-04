India to become global growth leader in coming decades, Kremlin official says

NEW DELHI, December 4. /TASS/. India will become the global growth leader in the coming decades, Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration Maxim Oreshkin said.

"The Russian delegation and businesses have come to buy Indian goods and services, and we want to significantly increase purchases. This is not a temporary story, but a strategic choice for developing relations between the world's third-and fourth-largest economies," he said on the sidelines of the Russia-India Business Forum organized by the Roscongress Foundation and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

"Today, India is one of the key drivers of the global economy. Considering its demographics and urbanization, India is a global growth leader for the coming decades and a significant player in global trade. India has achieved significant results in science and technology," the official added.

