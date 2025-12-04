Russian forces pound Ukrainian army’s transport, energy infrastructure over past 24 hours

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Russian forces struck transport and energy infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and enemy military airfields over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck the infrastructure of military airfields, sites for the pre-flight preparation and launch of unmanned aerial vehicles, transport and energy infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 153 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,275 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,275 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 155 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 210 troops, a tank and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 150 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 490 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 215 troops and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 55 troops and two jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 155 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 155 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Alekseyevka and Varachino in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Vilcha, Staritsa and Liman in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 155 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, a 155mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system, 10 motor vehicles, an electronic warfare station and three materiel depots in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and five armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Kupyansk-Uzlovoi, Kucherovka, Kurilovka, Boguslavka and Novoplatonovka in the Kharkov Region, Yarovaya and Drobyshevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 210 personnel, a tank, two field artillery guns, including a Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, five armored combat vehicles, among them four Western-made armored vehicles and 14 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 150 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 150 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Platonovka, Zakotnoye, Berestok, Petrovskoye, Konstantinovka and Stepanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 150 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 20 motor vehicles, a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 490 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 490 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, two jaeger brigades, an airmobile brigade, an airborne brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments, an unmanned systems brigade of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, two National Guard brigades and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Grishino, Sergeyevka, Torskoye, Volnoye, Svetloye, Toretskoye, Belitskoye and Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 490 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, including two Western-made armored vehicles, two field artillery guns, among them a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, five motor vehicles, a Croatian-made Heron multiple rocket launcher and a Grad multiple rocket launcher in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 215 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 215 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, a territorial defense brigade and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Vozdvizhevka, Dobropolye, Varvarovka and Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region and Andreyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 215 personnel, six armored combat vehicles and 16 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates over 55 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 55 Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade and a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Novodanilovka and Stepnogorsk in the Zaporozhye Region and Nikolskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Over 55 Ukrainian military personnel, 18 motor vehicles, two electronic warfare stations, a field artillery gun and five ammunition and materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys four Ukrainian naval drones in past 24 hours

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed four Ukrainian naval drones in Black Sea waters over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces destroyed four uncrewed boats of the Ukrainian army in the northwestern part of the Black Sea," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 195 Ukrainian UAVs over past 24 hours

Russian air defense forces shot down 195 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 195 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 668 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 100,277 unmanned aerial vehicles, 638 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,370 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,626 multiple rocket launchers, 31,706 field artillery guns and mortars and 48,283 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.