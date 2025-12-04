Kallas' claims Europe has made Ukraine stronger sound monstrous — Russian MFA

ST. PETERSBURG, December 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has described as monstrous and logically flawed statements by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas to the effect that Europe has made Ukraine stronger.

Zakharova drew attention to Kallas' statements that Russia allegedly lacks a desire for peace, while "Europe has made Ukraine as strong as possible."

"Monstrous statements from representatives of a new normal or a new ethic," Zakharova commented on these statements at a news briefing on the sidelines of the international conference The Great Patriotic War in the Collective Memory of the Peoples of the Commonwealth: the 80th Anniversary of Victory. She emphasized that such "flawed logic" is based on the idea that "the fewer members of a family, the more food, money, and so on, as they claimed, are available and the richer the family."

"Is this how they strengthen Ukraine and make it stronger? The fewer people there are in Ukraine, the stronger and richer it is, from Kallas's point of view, and the more mineral wealth and resources of this once truly strong and rich country are available per capita? This is Nazism, only in a new wrapper - cynical, cold, and absolutely immoral," Zakharova concluded.