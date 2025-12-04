Putin says freedom must be fought for only by legal means

NEW DELHI, December 4. /TASS/. It is possible to fight for freedom only by legal means, harming people is unacceptable, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with India Today TV channel.

"To achieve freedom, we must use lawful means only," he said. "Any actions involving criminal methods or those harming people cannot be supported - this has been decided long ago."

The head of state said that throughout its recent history, Russia has repeatedly faced manifestations of "extreme terrorism" and in the fight against terrorism, Russia is a full ally of India. "In these matters, India is our full ally, and we completely support India's fight against terrorism," Putin said.