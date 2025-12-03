LONDON, December 3. /TASS/. Russia is winning the conflict in Ukraine, this is why it will be President Vladimir Putin who will dictate the terms of peace, British journalist Owen Matthews said in an article he contributed to The Daily Telegraph.

"Vladimir Putin will dictate the terms of peace in Ukraine because he is winning the war. No amount of indignant protests from EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas will change that brutal fact. European leaders can draw up all the alternative peace plans they like, but the only voice that really matters is Putin’s," he wrote.

The columnist noted that Europe lacks the financial resources and weapons to continue helping Ukraine. "The belief that Russia’s economy will collapse under new sanctions, pressure or Ukrainian long-range attacks on refineries, oil terminals and tankers at sea is magical thinking," Matthews said. The journalist added that the Ukrainian economy is suffering infinitely more, and time is playing into Russia's hands. He added that Ukraine would have to accept the loss of territories.