Cocaine consumption in Europe sees sixfold increase over ten years — European Commission

BRUSSELS, December 4. /TASS/. The drug situation in Europe has reached a catastrophic level; from 2013 to 2023, cocaine consumption in Europe increased sixfold, and methadone consumption tripled, European Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner announced at a briefing in Brussels.

"When it comes to illegal drugs, Europe is actually reaching a crisis point. Between 2013 and 2023, the quantity of drugs seized in the EU has increased dramatically: cocaine by six times, meth by more than three times, [and] ecstasy by more than two times. These are not just statistics, but they are human lives lost, <…> not to mention the bloodshed, violence, corruption, and social harm that comes with the illegal drug trade," he said.

Brunner announced that the European Commission is launching a European anti-drug strategy. It will include strengthening controls on the supply of precursors (chemicals used in drug production), combating underground laboratories involved in producing synthetic drugs, and increasing cooperation between law enforcement agencies in EU countries and countries from which illegal drugs are exported.

In response to reporters' questions about the European Commission's plans to reduce drug use in the EU, the official said the organization will launch educational programs. However, Brunner did not address the topic of legalizing various types of drugs in EU countries during his presentation.