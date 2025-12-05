US President Trump says Ukrainian conflict to be settled eventually

WASHINGTON, December 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that the Ukrainian conflict would be eventually resolved and the United States works "very hard on it."

"We're making peace all over the world," Trump said before the ceremony of the National Christmas Tree lighting at the White House in Washington DC.

"We're settling wars at levels that nobody's ever seen before. Eight of them. We're looking for one more. That's Russia-Ukraine, if that's possible and I think we'll get there eventually. We got to get that stopped, we're working very hard on it," he added.

Washington had previously proposed a 28-point plan for settling the conflict in Ukraine. The document caused discontent among Kiev and its European partners, who tried to significantly revise it. On November 23, the US and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva.

Later, US President Trump said that the initial plan for a peaceful settlement had been revised to take the positions of Moscow and Kiev into account, leaving only a few contentious issues. He also noted that the number of points had been reduced to 22.

On November 30, representatives of the US and Ukraine met in Florida to discuss ways to end the conflict, long-term solutions to economic and security issues, prospects for elections in Ukraine, and the territorial issue.

On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner, at the Kremlin. The key topic was the settlement in Ukraine. The conversation lasted about five hours. According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, the sides discussed the essence of the proposals from the four documents on the US peace plan.

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Olga Stefanishina announced earlier that Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, who heads the country’s delegation to the settlement talks, would fly to the United States on December 4 for a follow-up meeting with US Presidential Envoy Witkoff.