Trump's Golden Fleet is doomed due to lack of proper US air defense system — expert

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The ambitious Golden Fleet initiative proposed by former US President Donald Trump is likely to face inevitable failure, as current American air and missile defense systems are ill-equipped to counter modern high-precision hypersonic weapons, according to Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA).

Stepanov explained, "It has been asserted that the Golden Fleet ships will be equipped with railguns, laser weapons, hypersonic missiles, and nuclear warhead carriers. Such a fleet would inherently become a prime target. Presently, the US Navy’s onboard air and missile defenses are incapable of reliably intercepting hypersonic threats, including sophisticated missiles like Russia’s Tsirkon (Zircon) and comparable Chinese systems. It is clear that the concept of the Golden Fleet is fundamentally flawed in terms of survivability and alignment with current anti-ship capabilities."

The expert further characterized the project as a manifestation of American maximalism and an attempt at military-technical gigantism, reminiscent of the early 20th century dreadnought race - a symbolic display of strength rather than a practical strategic asset.

He also emphasized the financial implications of such a venture. "While the project may become a 'golden' symbol in monetary terms, providing a lucrative boost to the American military-industrial complex, it is unlikely to advance US naval technology or increase the competitiveness of the American fleet. Instead, it risks merely inflating costs and expanding the fleet’s size without meaningful strategic gains. It appears to be driven by military-industrial lobbyists seeking to promote high-cost shipbuilding at the expense of technological innovation."

Stepanov pointed out that current naval development trends favor greater autonomy and mass production of surface and underwater vehicles, which starkly contrasts with Trump’s vision. "His approach seems disconnected from the realities of today’s technological and strategic landscape," he noted.

Recently, Trump announced plans to bolster the US Navy with three new aircraft carriers, 12 to 15 submarines, and two battleships equipped with nuclear-capable cruise missiles and hypersonic weapons - collectively dubbed the Golden Fleet. Navy Secretary John Phelan, present alongside Trump, stated that these battleships would bear the name of the president himself.