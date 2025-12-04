Resumption of economic ties between Russia, United States to benefit both sides — Putin

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The resumption of economic cooperation between Russia and the United States will benefit both countries in many areas, President Vladimir Putin said in the interview with India Today television.

Apart from all other reasons, US President Donald Trump also has economic reasons to facilitate ending of the Ukrainian crisis. "They can be in the energy area and in other areas. There are numerous areas where restoring economic relations between the US and Russia would benefit both sides," the Russian leader said.

US companies that left Russia expressed a clear desire to return and await "a corresponding political signal," Putin added.