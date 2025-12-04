Russia’s relations with India develop actively in many areas, Putin says

NEW DELHI, December 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he has good working and personal relations with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising his contribution to the development of the state and Russian-Indian relations, as well as to ensuring international stability.

He told India Today TV channel in an interview that he was looking forward to his upcoming meeting with Modi, which, at the time of the broadcast, had already begun in an informal format as part of the first day of Putin's state visit to India.

The Russian leader said that the progress India has made since it gained its independence is nothing short of staggering.

"You know, as we go about our daily lives, we often fail to notice the changes happening right before our eyes; we scarcely ever take note of them," Putin said. "Yet, if you glance even slightly into the past and reflect on what has occurred in India - it's almost like a miracle. For example, few people recognize that life expectancy in India has nearly doubled during this period."

According to him, the current relations with India are actively developing in a number of areas. "It's a pleasure to meet Prime Minister Modi again, with whom we have both a professional and a personal, friendly relationship," the head of state said.

Putin said that the world is developing at a rapid pace today. "The world is evolving rapidly - and this pace keeps getting faster, which is plainly visible to all. The global configuration is changing, with new centres of power emerging, and the global power landscape is changing too. Therefore, it's crucial to ensure stability among major nations, since this forms the groundwork for gradual progress in both bilateral and international relations," Putin said.

On cooperation with Modi

"In this context, our collaborative endeavors with Prime Minister Modi carry significant weight because they transcend our mutual ties. Given its direct relevance to both nations, ensuring stability in key areas of engagement is crucial, as it helps secure the fulfilment of our objectives."

According to him, Modi sets big goals for his country, for himself and his government: "Take, for example, his famous pitch, ‘Make in India.’ It has a practical dimension, including for our bilateral relations. "

Putin said that every time he meets with his Indian counterpart, there are a lot of proposals and initiatives.

"When we meet, he always says, ‘Let's do this, let’s do that, let’s look at this area and that.’ I can list them all. Therefore, we have a lot of practical areas of cooperation," Putin said.