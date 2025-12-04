If Russian assets are seized, retaliatory measures to 'surprise' EU — MFA

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Moscow’s response will serve as a "surprise" to the European Union should it proceed with seizing Russia’s frozen assets, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned the media.

"They’ll see. It will be a surprise," she stated firmly. Zakharova also criticized European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s conduct, describing it as inappropriate and expressing concern over what she called the "inadequacy" of her actions.

Earlier, the European Commission unveiled plans to expropriate all frozen Russian assets within Europe, totaling approximately 210 billion euros. This move is framed as a "reparations loan" scheme intended to fund Ukraine’s needs in 2026-2027. The Commission has also called on non-EU Western nations to join this initiative.

Russian Justice Minister Konstantin Chuichenko told TASS that proposals for retaliatory measures against the potential seizure of Russian assets have already been submitted to the country’s leadership. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Moscow will not leave such actions unanswered.