European Commission adds Russia to high-risk money laundering list

BRUSSELS, December 4. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) has added Russia to its list of third countries with an elevated risk of money laundering and terrorist financing, the EC press service said.

"The European Commission has listed Russia as a high-risk country with strategic deficiencies in its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing frameworks (AML/CFT)," the statement said.

The regulation will enter into force after being reviewed by the European Parliament and the EU Council within one month.

In October, Members of the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling on the European Commission and the EU Council to initiate the procedure for designating Russia as a high-risk third country for money laundering and terrorist financing as part of the tightening of economic and other sanctions against Moscow.