European Commission adds Russia to high-risk money laundering list

The regulation will enter into force after being reviewed by the European Parliament and the EU Council within one month

BRUSSELS, December 4. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) has added Russia to its list of third countries with an elevated risk of money laundering and terrorist financing, the EC press service said.

"The European Commission has listed Russia as a high-risk country with strategic deficiencies in its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing frameworks (AML/CFT)," the statement said.

The regulation will enter into force after being reviewed by the European Parliament and the EU Council within one month.

In October, Members of the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling on the European Commission and the EU Council to initiate the procedure for designating Russia as a high-risk third country for money laundering and terrorist financing as part of the tightening of economic and other sanctions against Moscow.

Pentagon halts contact with Germany’s Defense Ministry — German general
German Lieutenant General Christian Freuding said that the Trump administration had not warned about the termination of deliveries of some armaments to Kiev
Witkoff, Kushner believe Russia is committed to resolving Ukraine conflict — Trump
Donald Trump also noted that they had a reasonably good meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Venezuela deploys armed forces to counter US threats — president
Nicolas Maduro also condemned US actions against Venezuela
FACTBOX: Fire at oil depot in Tambov Region as 102 drones attack Russia overnight
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 26 UAVs were downed over the Belgorod Region, 22 over the Bryansk Region and 21 over the Kursk Region
US cannot continue unlimited support for Kiev — Rubio
"You can't sustain the scale and scope of it," US Secretary of State stressed
Ukraine's piracy in Black Sea, Europe's threats of war: Putin's statements to reporters
As the Russian president noted, if Europe starts a war with Russia, Moscow will soon have "no one to negotiate with"
Vucic says NATO growing more anxious as Russian army stacks wins
According to the Serbian President, NATO’s potential plans for so-called preemptive strikes on Russia pose a serious threat
Ukrainian forces attack energy infrastructure in Zaporozhye Region
In the northwestern part of the region, 2,113 customers have been left without electricity
Engine fire causes Moscow-Phuket flight to make emergency landing at Domodedovo
There were 425 people on board the aircraft
Estonia ready to send troops to Ukraine for post-war security guarantees — top diplomat
According to the top Estonian diplomat, Europe must take part in providing security guarantees to Ukraine if an agreement is reached to end the conflict with US mediation
Forpost UAVs designed to detect, destroy unmanned Ukrainian boats — expert
According to Denis Fedutinov, the UAVs are also used for reconnaissance and surveillance in areas bordering the special military operation zone
Belgian PM calls notion of Russia’s defeat in Ukraine unrealistic
Bart De Wever noted that in the past, a country’s sovereign assets were only frozen during conflicts and could be used by another country as reparations in the event of defeat
Brussels as corrupt as Kiev, Hungarian foreign minister says
Peter Szijjarto believes it is clear now why Brussels has not held Kiev accountable
Russia demands condemnation of attacks on ships in Turkey’s waters — senior diplomat
Sergey Vershinin downplayed apprehensions that the attacks could reduce or impact Turkey’s potential as a mediator
Peace plan options, signals to Trump: what Putin aide said after Kremlin talks
The sides discussed several options for a peace plan, including territories, and agreed to continue contacts
Ukrainian forces fire three munitions at DPR over the past 24 hours
No civilian casualties have been reported
Hungary demands from Ukraine to stop attacking civilian energy installations — Szijjarto
The Ukrainian armed forces delivered strikes against tankers in the Black Sea, the Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister noted
Moscow-Phuket flight safely returns to Domodedovo after engine fire
No one was injured during the landing
Russia to consider Venezuela's request for assistance if it is made — ambassador
Sergey Malik-Bagdasarov noted that the strategic partnership agreement between the two countries marks a transition to a new level of relations
Negotiations with US, recognition of Russian military successes: what Kremlin aide said
Yury Ushakov stressed that Moscow and Washington are holding closed-door talks on the Ukrainian settlement and have agreed not to disclose the details of the process
Finnish president admits terms of peace in Ukraine unlikely to satisfy EU
Stubb expressed hope that the coming days or weeks would show whether the efforts of Ukraine’s partner countries to resolve the conflict will bear fruit
Newly-developed AI system forecasts extreme winds in Arctic
The neural network gives a highly detailed forecast for the Barents and Kara Seas more than 50 times faster than resource-intensive physical models
Portfolio of joint projects of Uzbekistan and Russia exceeds $55 bln — Uzbek Deputy PM
According to Jamshid Khodjaev, Uzbekistan expects to absorb approximately $5 billion in Russian investment by 2026
Russian military researchers develop fabric capable of hiding troops from thermal imagers
According to the presented documents, the fabric has three layers: the inner layer reflects infrared radiation from the user’s body; the middle layer absorbs infrared radiation; and the outer layer reflects the infrared radiation from the environment
Russia and Kiev to eventually decide on end of conflict — Rubio
"If they decide they don't want to end the war, then the war will continue," he said
Druzhba oil pipeline sustained minor damage from Ukrainian army strikes — Szijjarto
The Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister said that nothing jeopardizes oil supplies to Hungary
Stubb declares death of liberal world order
"Multilateral cooperation is giving way to multipolar competition," Finnish president said
Maximal interest rate on ruble deposits reach 15.62% in late November
The rate was at the level of 15.32% in early November and 15.5% per annum in the middle of the last month
Russian troops liberate Chervonoye community in Zaporozhye Region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 235 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and three armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day
Diamond prices continue falling in November — Rapaport
The price index for 3-carat cut diamonds edged up by 0.1% in November but tumbled 0.6% year-to-date
Those who say Putin rejected US peace plan are wrong — Kremlin spokesman
Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov earlier stated that a compromise peace plan for a settlement in Ukraine had not yet been found
India, Russia may start fifth-generation fighter development by 2030 — official
The sides are also discussing the expansion of the licensed production of the Su-30MKI fighter aircraft and their modernization
Putin's meeting with Witkoff continuing for over four hours
The meeting is being held behind closed doors
LPR could take up to 50 years to demine — military expert
Despite the serious and difficult situation, 100 years is too long for demining, noted Marochko
Ukraine to spend $66 bln on military needs in 2026
In the 2025 state budget, defense spending was initially set at $52.6 billion
F-16 fighter jet crashes in California — ABC News
No information has yet been released about the cause of the crash
Hungary won’t support NATO's efforts to assist Kiev’s 'military mafia' — top diplomat
Peter Szijjarto emphasized the "warlike European mainstream" is seeking to send more funds to Ukraine despite the major corruption scandal involving senior government officials
Russian envoy to London calls Europe’s militarization main challenge for Russia in future
Andrey Kelin emphasized that Russia is ready to give European countries written assurances that it has no plans to attack Europe
Kalashnikov presents new model of silent motorcycle
The motorcycle develops a speed of up to 100 km/h, has easy controls and is equipped with a universal trailer with a load capacity of up to 200 kg
Russian court adds two years to US citizen Robert Gilman's prison sentence
The court found that Gilman, while serving time for a previous sentence at Penal Correctional Institution-2 of the Federal Penitentiary Service, resisted the orders of a prison official, throwing hands at him
West prolongs Ukraine conflict to hide own problems — Russian security official
Yury Kokov noted that the EU leadership and the authorities of European countries were ready to spend billions from their budgets at the expense of their own people
NIS adapting production, commercial operations in environment of restrictions
The NIS management with the support of the Government of the Republic of Serbia makes all the efforts to mitigate the impact of external factors and provide for stable deliveries of products
Serbian NIS in dialogue to settle situation around company
Operations of NIS, including functioning of accounts and provision of business continuity, are implemented under the full and comprehensive support of the Serbian government
Shortfall in Russia’s extra oil and gas budget revenues to total $1.7 bln in December
In November, the shortfall in additional oil and gas budget revenues reached $590 mln
US driving situation on Korean Peninsula to brink of nuclear war — DPRK defense minister
According to Kang Sun Nam, America since the beginning of this year has deployed to South Korea huge strategic nuclear means, including a nuclear-powered submarine
Britain wants to force Belgium to steal frozen Russian assets — Russian MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that it was never done before in Belgium
Expert speculates that Zelensky's stay in Ireland might be permanent
Zoltan Koskovics also suggested that British intelligence services might stage an assassination attempt targeting him in order to prolong the conflict in Ukraine
Russia will take cooperation with China, India to new level — Putin
The Russian President stressed that Moscow notably increased its trade volume with its key allies
Kiev should have pursued settlement earlier — Trump
The US leader stressed that Ukraine "has no cards"
Search for compromise, confidential discussions: Kremlin hosts Putin-Witkoff meeting
According to Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, the parties have not yet reached a compromise on a peace plan for Ukraine
The Results of the Negotiations in Moscow: What the Parties Are Willing to Concede
Geran-2 UAV upgraded version threat to Ukrainian fighters, helicopters — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, the use of the new Geran-2 modification provides experience for more comprehensive testing of various scenarios for the S-70 Okhotnik unmanned attack drone
Russia goes by Alaska understandings in Ukraine negotiations — MFA
Sergey Vershinin stressed that contacts with US representatives are very important and expressed confidence that they allow the root causes of the conflict, to be carefully recalled
Kremlin unaware of foreign journalists seeking to visit Krasnoarmeysk, Kupyansk
Russian media workers continue to work there, "even though it’s quite dangerous," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Kremlin refuses to comment on corruption scandal around former EU diplomatic chief
Dmitry Peskov called it an internal affair of the European Union
European NATO countries want war with Russia, not peace in Ukraine — top diplomat
Peter Szijjarto believes that the most shocking and alarming thing in the current situation is Western Europe's attitude toward a long-term confrontation with Russia
Budapest to take EU to court if Russian energy ban becomes official — Szijjarto
The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade stressed that Hungary will fight the EU leadership’s plans together with Slovakia
Colombia moves to join international convention against mercenary recruitment
The bill passed with 94 votes in favor and 17 against
Ukraine’s army loses chance to get out of encirclement in Gulyaipole — expert
Sergey Yurchenko said that Russian troops are controlling all logistics routes leading to the city
With Caspian seals dying off inexplicably, Russia organizes panel to look at cause
Scientists attribute this phenomenon to the autumn-winter migration of birds carrying bird flu, which may transmit the illness to the seals, weakening their immune system in the fall
It is in Ukraine’s interests to accept Russia’s peace terms now — Russian diplomat
If Vladimir Zelensky will stand out of the peace deal, then Russia will continue movement in a higher tempo and will get much more of Ukraine territory, and they will have to withdraw, and then "the terms and conditions of future negotiations will be much worse for Ukrainians," Andrey Kelin said
Europe not to win arms race against Russia as Moscow has no intention of joining — Kremlin
"We will focus on our own matters and secure our own interests," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Zelensky-Witkoff meeting in Brussels cancelled — reports
Vladimir Zelensky was to meet Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Brussels following their visit to Moscow
Ban on Russian energy to mark 'dawn of new era' of energy independence for EU — EC
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen still acknowledged that EU countries continue to purchase 13% of imported gas from Russia as of now
NATO has decided to disband NATO-Russia Council, says Sikorski
The decision was announced to the alliance's foreign ministers by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte
Tourist inflow to Russia grew most from Vietnam, India in January-September — Rosstat
According to the agency’s data, in January-September 2025, foreign nationals made 6.3 million tourist trips to Russia, which is 10.4% less than in the same period the previous year
Russian security official calls NATO Moscow’s enemy
And the enemy must be treated as such, said Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev
Press review: Russia and US discuss peace plan as experts doubt US will invade Venezuela
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, December 3rd
Russian military analyst details French plans for Ukraine, PMCs and beyond
According to Alexander Stepanov, France could participate indirectly by deploying private military companies
Ministry to allocate $1.5 bln for currency, gold sales from December 5 to January 15
Daily sales of foreign currency and gold will equal $72 mln
Russian sports chief signs new decree on foreign players' limit in Russia’s football clubs
This regulation also means that instead of a limit on the legionnaires’ number playing on the field at the same time, the figure must be stipulated by a roster application from each football club prior to the season
British PMCs spy for Kiev’s special services — Kharkov military-civil administration
Specialists from G4S - Britain’s largest private military firm with a history of deployment in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Egypt - are engaged in training Ukrainian personnel across various locations
Donbass’ 30-50 km space mentioned by Rubio crucial to water supply — Ukraine’s former PM
Nikolay Azarov underscored the severity of the situation
Russia and Ukraine move closer to peace agreement — Rubio
"We're still not close enough, but that could change," US Secretary of State added
US no longer monetarily involved in Ukraine crisis — Trump
The US president said that Joe Biden "gave away $350 billion"
Russia winning conflict in Ukraine, to dictate its terms — The Daily Telegraph
"No amount of indignant protests from EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas will change that brutal fact," British journalist Owen Matthews said in an article
Mine clearing in Volchansk underway — Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is being provided with the necessary humanitarian aid, the ministry said
Russia to do everything to safeguard Kaliningrad amid EU statements — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stessed that Kaliningrad is an integral part of Russia
Fire breaks out at oil depot in Tambov Region after UAV attack
According to the region's governor Yevgeny Pervyshov, fire brigades and law enforcement agencies’ officials promptly arrived at the site
Refinery in Serbia’s Pancevo halts operations due to terminated oil imports
The Serbian market is currently provided with petroleum products in required volumes, Gazprom Neft said
Commemorative FSMTC exhibition opens at Russian House in New Delhi before Putin visit
Over a hundred guests, including diplomats, military experts, journalists and students, gathered for the ceremonial opening of the exhibition marking the anniversary of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation
Rubio calls remaining 20% of DPR under Kiev's control key point of contention in talks
"What we have tried to do, and I think have made some progress, is figure out what can the Ukrainians live with that gives them security guarantees for the future," US Secretary of State said
Ukrainian authorities live 'on another planet,' unaware of frontline reality — Putin
The Russian president pointed out that Kupyansk has been under the control of the Russian military for several weeks already
Russia not rejecting dollar use — Putin
Russia is not struggling with the US currency but is thinking of creating new instruments in response to new trends of global economic development, he added
Envoy Witkoff travels around Moscow in Aurus
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian Special Presidential Envoy on Foreign Investment and Economic Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev earlier had lunch together ahead of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russia’s oil and gas revenues down 33.87% in November — ministry
In January-November, oil and gas revenues fell by 21.4%
FACTBOX: What is known about EC decision on frozen Russian assets
The expropriation of Russian assets allegedly does not require a compromise, and the decision will be made by a qualified majority, EC President Ursula von der Leyen said
EC offers alternative financing plan for Ukraine as substitute to Russian asset seizure
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed to cover two-thirds of Ukraine’s financing needs for the next two years
Russia’s retail trade turnover up 2.4% YOY in 10M 2025 — statistics
Retail sales in October 2025 gained 4.8% annually
Ambassador to UK says leading European countries seek to prolong Ukrainian conflict
Andrey Kelin added that the economies of European countries have fallen into decline due to the "political mistakes" of their governments
EC to propose expropriation of all 210 bln euros of Russia's frozen assets in Europe — FT
It is expected that the final decision on the issue will be made at the EU summit on December 18
Zelensky’s Ukraine doomed under both peace, war — opposition politician
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, if Washington pressures Kiev into signing a peace deal, "the war faction will turn against anyone advocating for peace, causing chaos and the eventual collapse of the country"
EU dictates 'red lines' to Ukraine in conflict settlement process — Hungary’s top diplomat
Peter Szijjarto said he believes that EU leaders "hinder an agreement on peace from being reached, pushing Ukrainians to lose more people, all with the objective of starting a war against the Russians"
Uzbekistan expects trade with Russia to reach $12 billion by end of 2025 — Uzbek Deputy PM
According to Jamshid Khodjaev, in 2024, trade between Russia and Uzbekistan exceeded $11 billion, almost double the volume that was six years ago
Ex-EU foreign policy chief Mogherini detained: what we know
Officers are conducting searches at the EU diplomatic service headquarters
Musk predicts Vance to be next US president
According to the Politico, he talked about this during a video conference on November 22 to the employees of the Department for Improving the Efficiency of the American government
Press review: EU fails to hinder Ukraine peace and China’s Foreign Minister visits Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 2nd
Russian assault teams suffer no losses in Volchansk despite heavy Ukrainian fire
According to the assault team commander using the call sign "Veter," after the liberation of Volchansk, the Russian Armed Forces continue their offensive
