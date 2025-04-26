US negotiating with Iran at highest levels, Tehran wants to make deal — Trump

WASHINGTON, April 26. /TASS/. The US administration is conducting talks at the highest levels with Iran on Tehran’s nuclear program, US President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One bound from Washington to Rome.

"The Iran deal is coming along very well. We're dealing at the highest levels of Iran, and I think they want to make a deal, and we want to make a deal. There are some people that want to make a different kind of a deal, a much nastier deal, and I don't want that to happen to Iran, if we can avoid it," Trump said.

"Iran situation is coming out very well. We've had a lot of talks with them, and I think we're gonna have a deal. I'd much rather have a deal than the other alternative that would be good for humanity," he added.

On April 12, the first round of talks on Iran’s nuclear program was held in Muscat between the United States and Iran with Omani mediation. The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and the American delegation by US special envoy Steven Witkoff. On April 19, the second round was held in Rome, again mediated by Oman. According to Araghchi, the parties have reached a greater understanding on a number of issues. The next meeting between Araghchi and Witkoff is scheduled for April 26.