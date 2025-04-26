Battlegroup Dnepr destroys up to 90 Ukrainian troops in 24 hours

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed up to 90 Ukrainian troops, three electronic warfare stations, and an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian armed forces in 24 hours, battlegroup spokesman Roman Kodryan said.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on groups of a mechanized brigade and two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army near Zaporozhye, Pavlovka, Novodanilovka, Ponyatovka, and Antonovka. Up to 90 troops, 11 cars, and three artillery weapons were destroyed. Moreover, three electronic warfare stations and an ammunition depot were eliminated," he said.