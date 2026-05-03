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Russia would prefer to achieve goals in Ukraine through peace agreement — Kremlin

Trump said in his latest phone call with Putin on April 29 that a deal on resolving the Ukraine conflict was close

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russia would prefer to achieve its goals in Ukraine through a peace agreement but if Kiev is unwilling to do so, Moscow will pursue its objectives through the special military operation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TV reporter Pavel Zarubin.

"We would prefer to achieve our goals through a deal, a peace agreement. However, if the Kiev regime is unwilling to do so, we will try to persuade it by continuing and completing the special military operation," he said, commenting on US President Donald Trump’s statement that a deal on Ukraine was close.

Trump said in his latest phone call with Putin on April 29 that a deal on resolving the Ukraine conflict was close. According to Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, "the US president highlighted the importance of putting an early end to hostilities, as well as on his readiness to facilitate these efforts.".

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