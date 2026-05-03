Navigation in Bosporus Strait resumed after bulk carrier failure

ISTANBUL, May 3. /TASS/. Navigation in the Bosporus Strait has been resumed after an incident with an engine failure onboard the Zaltron bulk carrier en route from Egypt to Russia, Turkey’s Coast Guard said.

"The Zaltron bulk carrier has been tugged by our tugboats to the Ahirtepe anchorage. Navigation in the Bosporus has been resumed in both directions," it said.

According to earlier reports, an engine failure was reported onboard the 185-meter Panama-flagged Zaltron bulk carrier while its was passing through the Bosporus Strait in the Kurucesme area in Istanbul’s European part on its way from Egypt to Russia. Three rescue boats were sent to the incident site. Navigation in the Bosporus Strait was temporarily suspended in both directions.