Russia may come up with new initiatives on WMD-free zone in Middle East

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Russia may put forward new initiatives on creating a zone free of nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction (WMD) in the Middle East, Russia’s Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Izvestia.

"The idea of creating the WMD-free zone in the Middle East will remain on the international agenda until fully accomplished. It is possible that Russia will come up with new initiatives on this matter should the need arise," he said.

According to the Russian diplomat, Israel strongly rejects the idea of joining the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) but, at the same time, demands that other countries of the region fully comply with the agreement.