De Gaulle's grandson says would like to move to Russia with wife

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Pierre de Gaulle, president of the De Gaulle Foundation and grandson of France’s first president Charles de Gaulle, has announced that he and his wife, Rima de Gaulle, intend to relocate to Russia.

"My wife and I want to settle in Russia, and I believe this will make a powerful symbol of Franco-Russian friendship," he said during a meeting with students and professors at Russia's State Social University.

He added that his son would also study at the university in the future. "We will show the world that we are friends and that we (Russia and France — TASS) understand each other," de Gaulle continued.

The foundation president emphasized that Russia and France are bound by ties in many areas, including culture. "I think it is our task to continue developing, no matter what, and to move forward," he concluded.