Game developer behind Call of Duty and Battlefield killed in US car crash — NBC

NEW YORK, December 23. /TASS/. A developer of the Call of Duty and Battlefield video game series, Vince Zampella, has been killed in a car accident north of Los Angeles, California, the local NBC News branch reported.

The accident occurred on Sunday, on a highway in the San Gabriel Mountains area. A car with 55-year-old Zampella on board crashed into a concrete barrier and caught fire. The driver and the passenger succumbed to their injuries. There is no information at this point on what caused the crash. It is not known whether Zampella was behind the wheel.

Vince Zampella was the former CEO of Infinity Ward, the company that developed the blockbuster Call of Duty franchise. In 2010, he became a co-founder of Respawn Entertainment, whose products include Titanfall and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The company was purchased by tech giant EA in 2017. Recently, he was the head of EA’s Battlefield series.